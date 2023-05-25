Auburn Fire Department Promotions Announced

AUBURN, ME (May 18, 2023) — Chief Robert Chase of the Auburn Fire Department announces a series of promotions as a result of a promotional process that started in late 2022 and ended in March of 2023. “I am excited to honor the advancements these individuals have made in their careers, and to promote the qualities of integrity and accountability that they demonstrate. I look forward to seeing the impact they will have on the department in the future.”

Michael Scott- Promoted to the rank of Battalion Chief on January 1, 2023, and assigned to command Shift A. Battalion

Chief Scott has been with the department since February 19, 1996, and was promoted to Lieutenant in February of 2008. He was again promoted on April 26, 2015, to the rank of Captain. During his time with the department, he has been involved with many aspects of the department’s operations and training, and currently assists in management of the department’s fleet of vehicles. BC Scott is the highest-ranking officer of Shift A.

Erik Poland- Promoted to the rank of Captain on February 15, 2023, and assigned to Shift B.

Captain Poland has been with the department since January 7, 2008, and was promoted to Lieutenant on July 8, 2018. Captain Poland who is assigned to Shift B is also a State of Maine licensed Paramedic. Additionally, Captain Poland is the commanding officer of the Fire Department Special Rescue Division.

Tyler Arsenault- Promoted to the rank of Lieutenant on March 8, 2023, and assigned to Shift C as the officer of Engine 2 on South Main Street

Lieutenant Arsenault has been with the department since April 1, 2012. Lieutenant Arsenault is part of the training team and is the Station Chief for South Main Street Fire Station. In addition to his other duties, Lieutenant Arsenault assists the department in recruitment activities throughout the state.

Adam Salve- Promoted to the rank of Lieutenant on March 8, 2023, and assigned to Shift C as the officer of Rescue 3 at Central Station

Lieutenant Salve has been with the department since October 3, 2017. Lieutenant Salve is a State of Maine licensed Paramedic and is the Officer in charge of our department’s Ice and Water Rescue Teams.

Photo (left to right): Chief Robert Chase, Lt. Adam Salve, Lt. Tyler Arsenault, Captain Erik Poland, Battalion Chief Michael Scott, Deputy Chief Matthew Fifield