Little Mermaid Auditions at CLT

AUBURN, ME (May 8, 2023) — Director Becca Tinkham has announced that auditions for the Community Little Theatre (CLT) production of The Little Mermaid will be held Sunday, May 21 at 4:00 p.m. and Monday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m.

With Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Howard Ashman & Glenn Slater, Book by Doug Wright, The Little Mermaid musical is based on the well-known Hans Christian Anderson story and the Disney animated film. Songs include Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

Anyone who wishes to audition is asked to fill out the online audition form before May 19 and to include on the form (or bring to rehearsal) a list of all possible schedule conflicts. Rehearsals will begin Sunday, May 28th.

Each person auditioning will be asked to sing a song from the show and—time permitting—read from the script and learn a bit of choreography. All audition details and character descriptions can be found online at laclt.com/auditions.

Auditions will be held at the theater at 30 Academy Street in Auburn. The performance dates for Little Mermaid are August 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and August 13 and 20 at 2:00 p.m.