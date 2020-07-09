Absentee ballot drop box now accepting ballots

Due to the high demand of voters wanting to return their absentee ballots by hand and the limitation on the number of customers in the City Hall due to social distancing, the City has established an Absentee Ballot Drop Box in the Park St lobby of City Hall. Thanks to a change in state law last fall, voters can now return their ballots in a sealed return envelope and deposit them into the box. The metal drop box is always locked and monitored by the building door attendants. The box is accessible in the lobby Monday through Friday, 8:30a.m. through 4p.m. The returned ballots in the box will be removed several times a day. Voters do not have to add postage to their envelopes if they are hand delivering them to City Hall. Voters with questions are welcome to call the City Clerk’s Office at 513-3124.