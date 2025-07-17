Lewiston Auburn Transit Committee vacancy

LEWISTON, ME – The City of Lewiston is seeking a resident volunteer to serve as a member of the Lewiston Auburn Transit Committee. The purpose of the Committee is to establish, maintain and implement a short- and long-range bus transit development program, and to apply for, receive and administer Federal and State grants-in-aid for mass transit on behalf of the cities of Lewiston and Auburn, and to provide adequate and efficient bus mass transit for the Lewiston-Auburn area. Meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month at 12:00pm at Auburn City Hall

Lewiston residents who are interested in applying can contact the City Clerk’s Department to complete a committee volunteer application. Application forms are also available on the Boards and Committees page of the City’s website at www.lewistonmaine.gov. Applications can be submitted at any time and will be accepted until the position is filled; however, the requested filing deadline is 4pm on Thursday, July 24.

Residents are welcome to contact the City Clerk’s Department at 207-513-3124 with any questions they may have regarding the committee appointment process. Completed applications shall be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office for processing.

Office hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday – 7:45am – 4:00pm and Tuesday, 7:45am – 5:30pm.