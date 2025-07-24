Summer fun, music take center stage at the Franco Center

LEWISTON, ME – The Franco Center is heating up the summer with a trio of unforgettable events for the whole community! From a family-friendly street festival to an inspiring concert and a laugh-out-loud piano showdown, there’s something for everyone this July and August.

Franco Center hosts its first-ever Summer Fest: Fête d’été in Little Canada

Saturday, July 26 | Noon–5 p.m. | Oxford Street Parking Lot

Join us for a lively, outdoor celebration featuring a bounce house, dunk tank, outdoor bar, hot dogs, hamburgers, and more. Families are encouraged to bring picnic blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy the festivities, which will take over part of Oxford Street for the day.

A highlight of the event is the Cornhole Tournament, with prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. Registration is $10 per player and payable at the event.

“This event is all about community,” said Jake Hodgkin, the Franco Center’s production manager. “We wanted to create a fun, inclusive day for all ages that celebrates the heart of Little Canada. Whether you’re tossing bags in the cornhole tournament or relaxing with a burger and music, there’s something here for everyone.”

For more info about Summer Fest, contact Jake Hodgkin at 207-514-7753.

Amy Stacey Curtis Concert: A Story of Healing Through Music

Wednesday, July 30 | 6 p.m.–7 p.m. | Franco Center

The Franco Center is honored to present Amy Stacey Curtis, the 2025 winner of Maine’s Got Talent, for a one-hour performance that transcends music. After surviving a debilitating brain injury due to untreated Lyme disease, Curtis reclaimed her voice and life through learning the ukulele. Her journey—marked by courage, creativity, and community—has touched thousands across social media.

“This concert is more than just a performance—it’s a testament to the power of music to heal and connect,” said Theresa Shanahan, executive director of the Franco Center. “Amy’s story will move you, her music will lift you, and her presence on our stage is a gift to the Lewiston community.”

Admission is by $10 donation at the door.

Dueling Pianos: A Night of Music, Comedy, and Crowd Favorites

Saturday, August 23 | Doors at 7 p.m. | Show at 8 p.m. | Franco Center Heritage Hall

Back by popular demand, the Dueling Pianos show returns to the Franco Center for a night of non-stop fun. With “in the round” seating, guests will be up close and part of the action as two talented pianists duel it out with audience-requested songs, banter, and surprises.

“This event sold out last time and people asked us to bring it back,” said Susan Spellman, box office manager at the Franco Center. “It’s fast-paced, hilarious, and one of the most entertaining nights you’ll have all summer.”

Enjoy drink specials and Happy Hour from 7–8 p.m. Full bar will be available throughout the evening.

Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Reserve now: www.francocenter.org

Tickets can be purchased in person when the box office is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, online at www.francocenter.org, or by phone at 207-689-2000.

The Franco Center is handicap accessible through its elevator entrance on the Lincoln St. Alley side of the building. Parking is available in the mill lot on Oxford Street or the Chestnut Street parking garage. The venue is located at 46 Cedar Street in Lewiston.

Dueling Pianos duo Jim Tyrrell and Amy Thomason led an interactive music performance at the Franco Center in February. Dueling Pianos will return to the Franco Center Aug. 23 but rather than perform on stage, the duo will play their pianos center-floor among the audience. Photo credit: Franco Center staff.