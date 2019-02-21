Lewiston Adult Education and Auburn Adult & Community Education are offering free programs for adults seeking to get their high school credential. Both programs give the High School Equivalency test, the HiSET, which has replaced the GED as Maine’s high school equivalency exam. It consists of five subtests on a computer: Language Arts Reading, Language Arts Writing, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies. Those who are at least 17 years old and not enrolled in school may take the HiSET.

HiSET exam preparation and testing are free. The programs are offered at several convenient locations in Lewiston and Auburn: the Adult Learning Centers, located on the lower level of Longley School at 145 Birch Street in Lewiston and on the fourth floor of Auburn City Hall at 60 Court Street in Auburn; and Auburn Adult Education, located at Edward Little High School at 77 Harris Street in Auburn, where testing and lessons are provided in the evening.

For more information, contact Auburn Adult & Community Education at 333-6661 or Lewiston’s Adult Learning Center at 784-2928.