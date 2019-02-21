CLT announces cast of “Avenue Q” 

Director Paul G. Caron has announced the cast for the upcoming CLT production of the hit musical comedy “Avenue Q.” This puppet-filled comedy, with music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and book by Jeff Whitty,is an “autobiographical and biographical” coming-of-age parable addressing the issues and anxieties associated with entering adulthood. Winner of the Tony “Triple Crown” for Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book, Avenue Q is “part flesh, part felt, and packed with heart.”

Originally conceived as a television series, the show was developed as a stage production at the 2002 National Music Theatre Conference. It opened off-Broadway in March 2003 and then transferred to Broadway in July 2003. With more than 2,500 performances, Avenue Q ranks 24th on the list of longest running shows in Broadway history. With puppets, laughs, and catchy songs, Avenue Q has something of a Sesame Street vibe. However, the show is geared to an adult audience. There is more than a sprinkling of profanity, and its themes include racism, substance abuse, and sexuality.

The show will be performed at the Great Falls Performing Arts Center in Auburn on April 5, 6, 11, 12, and 13 at 7:30 p.m. and April 7 and 14 at 2 p.m. For more information, see LACLT.com.