Androscoggin Announces New Chief Clinical Officer

LEWISTON, ME (June 30, 2023) — Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice is pleased to announce the appointment of Carol Weir, RN, MSN, MBA, as its new Chief Clinical Officer. Following an extensive national search, Carol began her tenure at Androscoggin on June 26.

The selection committee, comprised of over forty individuals, was highly impressed by Carol’s qualifications and her alignment with Androscoggin’s values.

Ken Albert, President & Chief Executive Officer of Androscoggin, expressed his excitement about Carol joining the organization, stating, “Carol is an experienced health care executive whose heart has never left the patient’s home or bedside. She is known as a visionary leader who uses data and creative innovation to solve the challenges facing health care providers. I also find her to be a warm, respectful, and kind person with a great sense of humor: a winning combination.”