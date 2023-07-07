CMH Celebrates Robotic Surgery Milestone

LEWISTON, ME (June 30, 2023) — Central Maine Healthcare (CMH) recently celebrated its one thousandth procedure using the da Vinci surgical robot.

The da Vinci is a state-of-the-art surgical robot used in minimally invasive procedures, such as gynecological and inflammatory bowel syndrome operations, as well as in weight loss surgery. It includes an advanced set of instruments and a 3D, high-definition view of the surgical area.

Investing in the da Vinci is one of many steps CMH has taken to ensure patients have access to the latest technology that reduces the chance of post-surgical complications and allows for faster recovery.

“The entire surgical team here at CMH and I are very proud to have reached this milestone,” said Crystal Alvarez, DO, medical director of Central Maine Bariatrics.

“Having the da Vinci robot has been a game-changer for doctors here, but more importantly for our patients, because it enables us to provide a consistent level of surgical skill. It’s all part of our commitment to exceptional healthcare for our community.”

Christopher Foote, MD, with members of the Central Maine Healthcare surgical team