Androscoggin welcomes Mathew Collins

LEWISTON, ME – – Mathew completed a bachelor’s in biology from the University of Maine at Augusta, graduating Magna Cum Laude. He was a presidential scholarship recipient, science tutor, student ambassador, and commencement speaker. While at the University of Maine, Mat became a nationally certified EMT basic. After a brief period in Medical School at UNE-COM, Mat was called to a path of service as an administrative healthcare leader. He changed paths to focus efforts on fixing the broken healthcare delivery system. Mat earned an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University graduating with a 3.96 GPA. Additionally, Mat received clinical process improvement leadership training at Mass General Brigham’s Lawrence Center for Quality and currently serves on the National Association of Home Care & Hospice Education Committee.

Mat has additional certifications and training in Business Analytics, Robotic Process Automation, Strategic planning, and Change Management.

After working as an EMT, Mat worked as a Provider Relations Liaison for Northern Light Home Care and Hospice for four years, responsible for driving the growth of home health, hospice, and home care services and supporting the integration of a recently merged agency. During this time, Mat also served on the Board of Directors for the Maine Council on Aging. Mat then took on a new role as Director of Provider Relations

at Central Maine Healthcare, a three-hospital clinically integrated healthcare system where he was responsible for leading growth and transformation of assigned service lines, including Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Surgical Services, and Cancer Care. Mat’s work focused on building trust, improving retention, and driving growth to help rehabilitate the distressed health system.

Most recently, Mat co-led the Palliative Care Service line at Northern Light Health, an 11-hospital clinically integrated delivery system throughout Maine. Under Mat’s leadership, the Palliative Care Service line expanded by 66%, expanding access points to include four inpatient programs, six physician practices, statewide virtual inpatient and outpatient programs, a Robotic process automation identification/alert/ coordination system, and a community palliative care program that collectively served the state of Maine. While at Northern Light, Mat served as a leadership coach for Northern Light’s Clinical Process Improvement Program. Mat was recently accepted into a Masters in Industrial and Organizational Psychology program. Mat is led by his values (integrity, kindness, and service to others).

“For many years, I have observed the team at Androscoggin serving Maine communities with distinction. It is clear to me that healthcare at home will serve to help transform our healthcare delivery system in ways that better serve patients and families while also providing a wonderful environment for healthcare providers to optimize well-being in their chosen professions. I am honored to join a team with such a wonderful reputation throughout Maine, and I am excited to invest my energy to expand Androscoggin’s mission in service to more Mainers and beyond.”