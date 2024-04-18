Enrollment open for CLT summer theater camps 

LEWISTON/AUBURN, ME — The L/A Community Little Theatre has announced its 2024 summer musical theater programs for children and teens. These “summer camps” will start with mandatory orientations on June 22 and culminate with performances the weekend of July 19-21.

These intensive and performance-based programs will run for four weeks. Campers will be responsible for mastering the material (lines, staging, choreography, and singing), and will participate in individual auditions and group rehearsals. All campers will participate in a full-scale musical and receive a DVD of the show, a t-shirt, and a personalized show poster.

The Youth Camp production will be James and the Giant Peach, Jr. and the Teen Camp production will be Beauty and the Beast, Jr. Maddy DuBois and Maria Groover will direct the Youth Camp and Linda Vaillancourt will lead the Teen Camp. Jackie McDonald is the producer for both shows.

The Youth Camp is for children who will have completed third grade up to those who will have completed sixth grade. The Teen Camp is open for those who will have completed seventh grade up to those who will be entering twelfth grade in the fall. Enrollment for each camp will be capped at thirty, so early registration is strongly encouraged.

A mandatory orientation for all campers and parents is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, from 10:00-11:30 a.m. for youth campers and parents and 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. for teen campers and parents.

The Youth Camp will usually run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday and the Teen Camp will run from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The camp dates are June 24-28, July 1-3, July 8-12, and July 15-19. The performances of James and the Giant Peach, Jr. and Beauty and the Beast, Jr. will be held during the weekend of July 19-21.

The cost is $400.00 for one child and $200.00 for each subsequent child. Some scholarship assistance is available. Early online registration is encouraged as the camps are likely to fill up. All information on registration and payment is available at www.laclt.com/camp. Anyone with questions is asked to email kids@laclt.com.

The CLT 2022 summer camp cast of “Newsies Jr.” is pictured here. The theater is offering camps again this summer for children and teens.