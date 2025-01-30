Project Support You continues at Auburn Police Department

AUBURN, ME – The Auburn Police Department is pleased to announce the addition of two new “Project Support You” (PSY) co-responders who have recently been assigned to the department.

Erica West and Scott Lesser, who are employed by Spurwink, will be co-responding with our officers to calls for service involving mental health issues, substance use, and persons experiencing homelessness.

Erica, Scott, and Tom Hibbert, who serves as the “Options” liaison for Androscoggin County, also provide outreach at the Pleasant Street Drop-In Center and other places throughout the community.

“It’s important to note that PSY and Options staff are not law enforcement officers,” said Auburn Police Lieutenant Anthony Harrington. “They are substance use, and mental health professionals working alongside law enforcement officers to engage the community and help connect some of our most vulnerable residents with available resources. We are proud of this partnership; it is meaningful to have this added layer of support and services available.”

Project Support You co-responders are also partnering with the Auburn Fire Department.

Erica West