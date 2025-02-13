Auburn appoints new Planning Director

AUBURN, ME – The City of Auburn is delighted to announce that David Hediger has been hired as the city’s new director of planning.

“David’s depth of knowledge, planning experience, dedication to public service, and familiarity with our community made him an exceptional candidate for the position,” said Public Services Executive Director, Eric Cousens. “I have worked with David for over 20 years, collaborating on planning issues facing the greater Auburn area and I am excited that he will be joining our Public Services team as planning director.”

David Hediger is a dedicated municipal planning professional with more than 20 years of experience in comprehensive planning, code enforcement, and project management.

He previously served as director of planning and code enforcement for the City of Lewiston, leading municipal planning initiatives, managing zoning and land use regulations, and supporting various boards and committees. Most recently, he was a senior planner for the Land for Maine’s Future program, overseeing land conservation projects, grant administration, and compliance with funding requirements.

David holds a master’s degree in public policy and management from the Muskie School of Public Service and a Bachelor of Arts in Geography/Environmental Planning and Policy from the University of Maine at Farmington. An active member of the community, he serves on the committee for the Lewiston/Auburn Triple Crown 5K Series, the Lewiston Municipal Federal Credit Union Supervisory Committee, and the Minot Moonshiners Snowmobile Club.

“David Hediger’s strong work ethic, integrity, and passion for collaboration align well with Auburn’s core values,” said City Manager Phil Crowell. “David is committed to supporting the City of Auburn’s vision for responsible growth and development and that makes him a great fit for our team.”

“With a new community-driven comprehensive plan in progress and a talented new Planning Director, this is an exceptional time for Auburn,” added Crowell. “Our team works to efficiently deliver quality services to meet the changing needs of everyone in our community, and effective, impactful planning is vitally important.”

“Auburn is a unique city, with high-quality recreational amenities, endless potential, and a tapestry of neighborhoods that are appealing, active and affordable,” added Cousens. “We are excited to bring David on board to help provide opportunities for smart growth that align with our comprehensive plan.”

Hediger, who will begin on Monday, February 24, replaces Eric Cousens, who was recently promoted to the position of executive director of public services after 18 years in the planning department.