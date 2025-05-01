Major accomplishment for CMMC breast health team

LEWISTON, ME — An enormous achievement for CMMC’s breast health team: they have been awarded re-accreditation status by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), following a recent site visit by the organization.

“As a participant of the NAPBC, your breast center has earned distinction as an ACS Surgical Quality Partner. This designation recognizes that your institution is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards in surgical care,” a statement from the NAPBC says.

“This re-accreditation is confirmation of what our patients already know: they are in good hands with the breast care professionals at CMMC,” said Renee Pinette, MD, OB/GYN and breast surgical oncologist on Central Maine Healthcare. “A breast cancer diagnosis can be devastating, but this seal of approval from NAPBC demonstrates our patients can trust they’re receiving comprehensive, compassionate and coordinated care from a dedicated team of specialists.”

“It’s wonderful to hear the dedication of our team to providing exceptional care has been recognized,” said Jessica Gironi, oncology accreditation manager for Central Maine Healthcare. “The reviewer’s comments highlight the strengths of the program, especially the offering of in-house services and the proactive steps taken to support patients.”

Central Maine Healthcare offers a full range of breast care treatment, including diagnosis and advanced diagnosis, prevention, treatment, ultrasounds and MRIs, biopsies and breast cancer surgery and reconstruction.