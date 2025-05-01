FREE e-scribe now!

Free varicose vein screening at St. Mary’s on May 15

LEWISTON, ME — St. Mary’s Health System is hosting a free varicose vein screening and information session on Thursday, May 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lepage Conference Center, 99 Campus Avenue in Lewiston.

Appointments are required and available every 10 minutes. During the session, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with members of the vascular care team to discuss common symptoms such as leg heaviness, aching, fatigue, numbness, swelling and the appearance of spider or varicose veins.

This free screening is designed to help identify potential circulation concerns and provide expert guidance on treatment options and next steps for those experiencing symptoms.

To reserve your spot, call (207) 777-4469 or sign up online at stmarysmaine.com/vascularcare

