Now and Then opens this weekend at The Public Theatre!

LEWISTON, ME — Humor, heart and romance happen this weekend when the magical love story Now and Then opens at The Public Theatre in Lewiston.

They say there are no “do-overs” in life, but if you could get one, would you take it? Late one night in a Chicago pub, a young bartender and his girlfriend receive an intriguing proposition from a mysterious last-minute customer offering them $2,000 to talk with him for an hour. What follows is a magical love story filled with laughter, romance, tears and a mystery that will keep the cleverest theatre-goer intrigued.

Featuring a fully professional cast of actors with Broadway credits, Artistic Director Janet Mitchko says, “Now and Then looks at love through the eyes of a couple in their 20’s as well as in their 60’s and offers an important piece of advice for audiences of all ages.”

Now and Then will be performed at The Public Theatre, Lewiston’s Professional Theatre May 2 – 11. Showtimes are Thurs & Fri at 7 pm, Sat at 3 pm, Sun at 2 pm and Sat May 10 at 3 & 7:30 pm. For tickets call 782-3200 or visit thepublictheatre.org. The Public Theatre is located at 31 Maple St., Lewiston.