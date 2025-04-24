MAINE — St. Mary’s Health System is now accepting applications for the 2025 Junior Volunteer Program. Open to teens ages 14 to 17, this unique opportunity allows young people to spend part of their summer in a professional healthcare environment. They’ll gain real-world experience while giving back to the community.

Volunteers commit to at least one full day per week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., supporting staff, patients and residents at St. Mary’s and d’Youville Pavilion. Along the way, they’ll build confidence, develop valuable skills and earn service hours that can support college and scholarship applications.

The program runs from June 17 through August. Applications are due by May 11.

Learn more and apply at stmarysmaine.com/volunteer.

Adult volunteer opportunities are also available.