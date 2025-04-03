Auburn Community Recycle Day 2025 – Join Us!

AUBURN, ME – In honor of Earth Day, Community Credit Union is excited to partner up with local organizations to host its annual Community Recycle Day Drive-Thru Event and bottle drive on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 9 AM to 12 PM at our Auburn branch.

This FREE event is open to everyone—no membership required! Local community partners are coming together to provide a convenient and FREE way for residents to recycle a variety of items, including:

Shredding On Site – Standard office paper, file folders, envelopes, and notepads. NorthCoast Services – TVs, monitors, PCs/laptops, and printers (no cords, keyboards, or accessories). Kaydenz Kitchen – Clothing, coats, and shoes. SeniorsPlus – Food, puzzles, unopened adult incontinence products, shower chairs, transfer benches, walkers/rollators, canes, and quad canes (in clean and in good working condition). Kommunity Kritters – Pet food, bowls, toys, treats, and cat litter. SHAREcenter – Personal care items for shelters and schools, office supplies, school supplies, musical instruments and more (a full list to be posted in the Facebook event).

Red’s Moving Inc. – Red’s Moving Inc. will be on-site, collecting bottles and cans to support the SHAREcenter!

This event has been a community tradition since 2009, bringing together local businesses and residents to reduce, reuse, and recycle as we honor Earth Day!

For more details and event updates, visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/18dt742d7N/

Let’s work together to keep our community clean and green!