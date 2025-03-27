City launches ‘This is Lewiston’ to transform downtown

LEWISTON, ME – Today the City of Lewiston launched a new campaign, This is Lewiston, designed to connect transformational investment in the city’s downtown to strengthening the city’s economic outlook.

“This is Lewiston presents a fresh and compelling narrative – one that speaks to residents, future neighbors, business owners, and investors alike,” said Nate Libby, the Director of Economic & Community Development for the City of Lewiston. “It’s a declaration that Lewiston is a city of innovators, where opportunity isn’t just found but created. It reflects both the strength of our community today and the limitless potential ahead. This is Lewiston tells the world our community and our people are worth the investment.”

The campaign, designed by Lewiston-based communications firm Upstream Strategies, includes a website highlighting $174.9M invested in Lewiston’s Choice Neighborhood following the City’s successful bid for federal Choice Neighborhood funding in 2021. The campaign’s photographs, taken by local photographer Ryan Captures Life, feature people who live, work, play, and raise their families in the Choice Neighborhood.

The City launched This is Lewiston to LA Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce breakfast attendees during a presentation about the economic impact of Choice Neighborhood funding. The campaign was developed thanks to funding from the John T. Gorman Foundation.

“This campaign is what businesses across Androscoggin County have wanted for years,” said Shanna Cox, President & CEO of the LA Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. “We have all been part of conversations about the challenges our community is facing. This is Lewiston acknowledges those challenges and asks us to look at Lewiston in its entirety. It amplifies the innovative and complex work people do here every day and that is key to strengthening our local economy.”

During a preview for the Downtown Lewiston Association earlier this week, members noted that the campaign will be a helpful boost for businesses on Lewiston’s Lisbon Street corridor.

“This is Lewiston helps to articulate exactly what discerning investors see here: a growing community worth attention, support, and putting our dollars behind,” said Danielle Snow, co-owner of 75 Park and Chair of the Downtown Lewiston Association Board of Directors. “This campaign challenges us to move beyond tired rhetoric about Lewiston and asks us to invest in what is possible here. Those conversations are critically important to our downtown businesses, and we are proud to be a part of these efforts.”

While the initial phase of the campaign focuses on the $174.9M invested in the Choice Neighborhood from 2021-2024, City leaders noted plans to expand the campaign to highlight businesses and investments throughout Lewiston, which has seen over $324.5M during the same period of time.

“This is Lewiston is more than a campaign – it is a statement of confidence in our city’s future,” said Mayor Carl Sheline. “Through the Choice Neighborhood Initiative and the Transformation Plan, we are not just revitalizing the Tree Streets, we are demonstrating what strategic investment can achieve. The economic momentum we are seeing is proof that when we invest in people and place, we create lasting change. Lewiston’s story is one of resilience and renewal, and we are ready for the next chapter.”