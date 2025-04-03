Monmouth Community Players to present “Ride the Cyclone”

MONMOUTH, ME — The Monmouth Community Players, along with Marquis Sponsor, Great Falls Regional Federal Credit Union, and season sponsors Winthrop Area Federal Credit Union and Readfield Insurance Agency, invite you to join them for their performance of Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell’s Ride The Cyclone. Spearheading this production in her MCP directorial debut is Hannah Hanson (Lewiston). Her creative team includes music directors Rachel Scala-Bolduc (Lewiston) and Moll Brown (Lewiston), choreographer Julie Sanborn (Bath), stage manager Pascal Ford (Brunswick), and producer Tim MacLeod (Auburn).

In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life. This popular musical is a funny, moving look at what makes a life well-lived!

Audience attendance is highly suggested at 18+ but will be left to parental discretion due to the mature themes listed above.

The selection of competitors is portrayed by a multi-talented cast of actors from all over Maine, including: Julia Badaraco of Waterville; Bryanne MacMillan, Archer Slater and Jonny Bolduc of Lewiston; Hillary Perry of Buckfield; Anthony Delorme of Auburn; Owen Lewis of Gardiner; Casper Madarasz of Brunswick; Ben Simpson and Meghan Rivard of Turner; Madeline Labonte of Mechanic Falls; Abram Dwyer of North Yarmouth; Birdie Gay of Monmouth; and Lou Ford of Bath.

Ride the Cyclone, by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, is presented through special arrangement with Broadway Licensing. www.broadwaylicensing.com

Ride The Cyclone will be performing in the beautiful, historic Cumston Hall at 796 Main Street, Monmouth, April 18th – 27th, 2025. Performances will be at 7:30PM on 4/18, 4/19, 4/25, and 4/26, with matinee 2PM shows on 4/19, 4/20, 4/26, and 4/27. Understudy performances will be the afternoon of 19th and evening of the 26th. The additionally interpreted ASL performance will also be on April 26 for the matinee performance. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please feel free to email the theater at mcpboxoffice@gmail.com, call them at (207)370-9566, or purchase tickets online at www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org.

Front row: Bryanne MacMillan, Birdie Gay, Anthony Delorme, Archer Slater, Meghan Rivard, Casper Madaraz and Madeline Labonte;

Back row: Jonny Bolduc, Abram Dwyer, Owen Lewis, Lou Ford, Julia Badaraco, and Hillary Perry;

Missing: Ben Simpson