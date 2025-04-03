Scott Riccio receives BUSRide Good Stewardship Award

For more than a decade, the prestigious BUSRide Good Stewardship Award has honored individuals who exemplify outstanding leadership, ethics, and dedication to customer service in the motorcoach industry. This year, the American Bus Association is proud to announce that Scott Riccio, owner of Northeast Charter and Tour, has been named the 2025 BUSRide Good Stewardship Award recipient.

A Visionary Leader in the Motorcoach Industry

Scott Riccio’s journey in the transportation sector began in 1999 when he founded Northeast Charter and Tour in Lewiston, Maine, with just one motorcoach. Through his strong leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence, his company has since expanded into a thriving enterprise with 13 coaches, three mini-buses, passenger vans, and SUVs, providing a wide range of charter and tour services.

A Champion for the Industry

Riccio’s advocacy for the motorcoach industry has been pivotal. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he lobbied U.S. Senators from Maine for federal relief, ensuring the industry received the support it desperately needed to recover. His engagement with organizations such as The Institute for Family-Owned Business highlights his dedication to strengthening family-run enterprises in Maine.

Committed to Community and Sustainability

Riccio and Northeast Charter and Tour have significantly contributed to their community through various philanthropic efforts. Notable initiatives include:

Potato Palooza is an annual charity event that donates tons of potatoes to food banks and shelters.

Stuff the Bus is a campaign that collects donations for local community groups.

Organizing a GoFundMe campaign that raised nearly $20,000 for a Northeast Charter driver who lost his home and belongings.

Beyond community engagement, Riccio has championed environmentally friendly business practices for over a decade. His efforts have earned his company several prestigious sustainability awards:

2013 ABA Green Spirit Award for environmental stewardship.

2014 UMA Green Highway Award for adopting sustainable initiatives, such as switching to natural gas for heating, implementing a comprehensive waste oil and product recycling program, and transitioning to an all-digital system for driver logs and company communications.

Industry Involvement

Riccio’s influence extends across multiple industry organizations, where he remains an active member of:

Greater Northeast Motorcoach Association

International Motorcoach Group

United Motorcoach Association

American Bus Association

A Well-Deserved Honor

Scott Riccio’s remarkable leadership, dedication to ethical business practices, and commitment to environmental sustainability have impacted the motorcoach industry. His tireless advocacy and community contributions exemplify what it means to be a true industry steward.

Please join us in congratulating Scott Riccio, the 2025 BUSRide Good Stewardship Award recipient!

