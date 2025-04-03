Award winning Choir to return to Lewiston

LEWISTON, ME — The Windham Chamber Singers will be appearing in concert at the Franco Center on Wednesday, April 9 at 7:00 pm as part of their 2025 Spring Tour. The Windham Chamber Singers gained international attention in 1996 when they won the Prize of Vienna, the highest award given at the International Youth Music Festival in Vienna, Austria. Since then, they have captured the hearts of audiences across the globe.

They have appeared in concert with artists including the late Kenny Rogers and Andy Williams, John Rutter, Josh Groban, Noel Paul Stookey (Peter, Paul and Mary), Sutton Foster, Norm Lewis, Mandy Gonzalez and numerous times as special guests of the Portland Symphony Orchestra. Recent performances include their annual American Family Holiday concerts and collaborations with the Celtic Tenors and Portland Municipal Organist, James Kennerly.

Recognized for diversity, their performances include music spanning hundreds of years and many different cultures and genres. For example, in May, 2016, they were featured for the third time at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City in a concert of sacred a-cappella music. In contrast, later that year they joined with tribute band, Master Stroke in a performance that featured the music of the iconic rock band, Queen.

The choir has released four CDs on the Pine Point label and appears on many other compilation recordings as both a featured choir, and as backup singers.

According to the conductor, Dr. Richard Nickerson, “We are so excited to begin our tour in Lewiston and honored to perform at the Franco Center!” Nickerson is also the Artistic Director of the Maine Music Society, based in Lewiston.

What: Windham Chamber Singers in concert

When Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 7:00 pm

Where: Franco Center

48 Cedar Street

Lewiston, ME

FMI www.windhamchambersingers.com

Admission: Adults $15, Students $10