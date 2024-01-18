Auburn Concert Band invites new members

AUBURN, ME – The Auburn Community Concert Band has announced that rehearsals resumed on Wednesday, January 10th, in preparation for the group’s 2024 summer concert season. This is an ideal opportunity for former high school and college band members to again experience the enjoyment of making music and performing in front of large audiences.

Interested musicians have until January 24th to join the band during this semi-annual “Open Membership” period. The band has a particular need for clarinet, trumpet and tuba players, and for an additional drum set player.

Membership is open to all wind instrument players and percussionists who can read music, but requires a commitment to the group’s weekly schedule of Wednesday evening rehearsals and concerts. Band members must have their own instruments and music stands.

Weekly rehearsals take place every Wednesday evening, from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the High Street Congregational Church, located between High and Pleasant Streets, in Auburn. Starting in late June, the band will resume its annual weekly Wednesday evening concerts at Festival Plaza in downtown Auburn, weather permitting. A different program of music will be performed each week through mid-August, with songs appealing to audiences both young and old.

According to Band Director Milt Simon, it is not unusual for prospective members to feel a bit reluctant about joining the group. “We understand that, for some, it may have been 20 or more years since they last touched their instrument.” Simon stated. “Most people regain their musical skills relatively quickly. It’s like riding a bicycle. Once you have learned to play, you never forget. You just may have to do some extra practicing.” Simon added that the opportunity to perform in front of large audiences, numbering 200 to 300 people on a weekly basis, is typically quite appealing to amateur and experienced musicians alike.

This summer will mark the organization’s 43rd anniversary season since being formed by Simon back in 1981.

Currently, the ACCB has 46 members, ranging in age from late-teens to early eighties. These members collectively represent some 16 central, southern and western Maine towns.

Additional information about the group is posted on the band’s web site: www.auburncommunityband.com.

Interested musicians are asked to email their intentions to Director Simon at auburncommunityband@gmail.com prior to attending their first rehearsal.