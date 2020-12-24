Auburn holiday meal

From City of Auburn

AUBURN – Auburn’s Age-Friendly Community Committee, together with the Auburn Recreation Department and Auburn resident Matt Leonard invite Auburn residents to enjoy a “Special Christmas and New Year’s Meal.”

The free, delicious meal – which will be comprised of three finger rolls (chicken, egg, or ham), chips, a Bismarck pastry, and a water – will be take place from noon-3 p.m. on Wednesday Dec. 30 and will be a “pick-up” only event.

Pre-order is required no later than Dec. 28 and can be done by contacting Jamie Longley at Auburn Recreation at 333-6601 x 2108 or JLongley@auburnmaine.gov.

The meal is free, although donations of any size are welcome.