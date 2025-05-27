Nutrition center announces exciting new transformation

LEWISTON, AUBURN, ME – After 26 years of growing community through food, the organization formerly known as the St. Mary’s Nutrition Center is entering a new season—one shaped by deep roots, fresh ideas, and room to grow.

Gather to Grow launched their new organization and unveiled their new name and brand. These exciting changes reflect their evolution into an independent organization and their continued commitment to cultivating a just food system and thriving community.

“What started as 14 families gardening together has grown into a movement for food justice, equity, and community care. While our name and look have changed, our purpose hasn’t—and our commitment to this community is stronger than ever,” said Kirsten Walter, Executive Director of Gather to Grow.

This transition comes more than a year after the announcement that the Nutrition Center would separate from the St. Mary’s Health System.

“This is more than a name change for us,” Walter continued. “These changes will make us more flexible, innovative, and responsive to our community’s needs—while helping us sustain and grow services, attract diverse funding, and keep doing what we do best: building community, supporting youth, and growing and sharing food alongside our community.”

With the change, a long-time Gather to Grow partner is stepping up to provide administrative and support services to the organization: the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re proud to support Gather to Grow as their fiscal sponsor,” said LA Metro Chamber President and CEO, Shanna Cox. “We are investing in our community in a way that reflects our values and intentions: We know that when people have their basic needs met – housing, food, healthcare – they are better able to contribute to and thrive in the workforce and community. Gather to Grow is part of making that happen in our communities and we’re proud to help them do that work.”

A former youth program participant, now a Gather to Grow board member, talked about the importance of Gather to Grow’s work in her life: “Gather to Grow has shaped not only our community, but also my own journey,” said Sahro Hassan, Gather to Grow board member. “It gave me a space to connect with others, deepen my understanding of nutrition and food justice, and grow as a mentor. It’s been powerful to watch youth step into leadership while giving back to the community in meaningful ways.”

Gather to Grow will continue to run the food pantry from their headquarters at 208 Bates Street, which serves 500 households each week. They will also continue to support urban gardening, provide important garden and food-based programs for local youth, and host community meals and education opportunities throughout the year.

Learn more about Gather to Grow, their programs, and how to get involved at gathertogrowmaine.org.