Local talent takes center stage at CLT fundraiser

LEWISTON, ME – Theatergoers in the Lewiston-Auburn area have something special to look forward to this June, as the Lewiston-Auburn Community Little Theatre (LACLT) presents “Keep Singing!”, a showcase of three original short musicals written by local talents Linda Hildonen and Colby Michaud. Running from June 6th through 15th, the production doubles as a fundraiser for LACLT, Maine’s oldest continuously-operating community theater.

Both Hildonen and Michaud were raised in Androscoggin County and still call it home. Their work debuted to sold-out audiences in August 2023 at The Playhouse in Yarmouth, and now returns to the region for a heartfelt homecoming. The pair are not only the creative minds behind the music and lyrics but also serve as the producers and directors of the show. Music direction is being led by Michaud and fellow local musician John Neal.

Keep Singing! is made up of three one-act musicals, each with its own distinct voice and emotional tone. The first, “It’s Complicated!”, centers on a couple’s therapy session that takes an unexpected turn when a therapist introduces a strange and “very special guitar.” The second piece, “Chasing James,” follows Brody, a coffee shop owner determined to help his best friend stop falling into the same patterns in his search for love. In this story, Michaud himself plays the role of “James,” alongside Greg Judd and Micaiah Wert. The final musical, “Home Again,” explores a young woman’s struggle with a life-altering decision involving her estranged father. The role of Sarah will be played by Amber Kachmar, with Linda Hildonen appearing as Erin and Alan McLucas as Jack.

Performances are scheduled over two weekends: Friday and Saturday evenings on June 6th, 7th, 13th, and 14th at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees on June 8th and 15th at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are priced at $25 for the general public and $22 for students and seniors. They can be purchased online in advance or at the door, while supplies last. Due to some adult themes and humor, the production is not recommended for audience members under the age of 16.

Linda Hildonen, who also serves on LACLT’s board of directors, emphasized the importance of community support in keeping local theater alive. “Now, more than ever, it is important for us to support our community theaters,” she said. “These are important community centers where people are respected, included, and lifted up despite their racial or financial background, gender, and sexual identity. In a time when so many things feel beyond our control, supporting LACLT is one simple act to help stand up for the humanity of our friends and neighbors.”

This unique event is made possible thanks to generous sponsorship from Andwell Health Partners, Dubois Realty Group, and Praxis Motion Pictures. With original music, heartfelt performances, and a meaningful cause, Keep Singing! promises to be a moving and memorable experience for all who attend. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.laclt.com.