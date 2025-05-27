Six high school seniors earn Rotary scholarships

LEWISTON, AUBURN, ME – The Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club awarded scholarships to graduating seniors from six local high schools at its annual awards dinner held recently at The Green Ladle in Lewiston. The students were selected by their respective schools for their academic achievements, community involvement, and leadership potential.

The Rotary Club also presented donations to the One Lewiston Resiliency Fund and to four community organizations that are devoted to animal welfare, addiction recovery, or providing shelters for women in need.

The L-A Rotary Club has been serving the local community since its founding in 1917. In addition to raising funds to provide scholarships and support service agencies, members volunteer for organizations such as the Trinity Jubilee Center, Autism Society of Maine, Salvation Army, and WISE Zambia. The club meets every Thursday at noon. More information is available at lewistonauburnrotary.org/.

The Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club scholarship recipients are pictured here with club president Larry Delhagen at left and Stephanie Gelinas, chair of the club’s scholarship committee, at right. From left the students are Owen Galway, Edward Little High School; Hawa Omer, Lewiston High School; Mabel Tyler, Poland Regional High School; Ashley Roy, Leavitt Area High School; Kassidy Cote, St. Dominic Academy; and Kendall Theriault, Oak Hill High School.