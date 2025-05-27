Kaenrath’s Corner: Lighting our path forward

By Bryan Kaenrath, City Administrator – City of Lewiston, ME

Lewiston sits on the cusp of something special. You can hear it in every conversation, find it in every neighborhood, and see it in every corner of our city. Since my first day with the City on May 5th, I’ve met with hundreds of our neighbors, local business owners, city employees, and community leaders. While the paths that brought them to Lewiston and their passions, dreams, and aims may vary, I have found that we are all eager to push in the same direction: forward. As City Administrator, it’s my job to turn this energy and passion of our community into actions that offer tangible results. As I enter my third week, I wanted to share a few updates on where we’re headed next, and how you can be part of it.

Coming to a Neighborhood Near You

One of the most important parts of my job is listening. That’s why I will be hosting monthly Public Meet & Greet events in neighborhoods across Lewiston to foster community conversations. These sessions are designed to bring City Hall closer to you, no matter where you live. We have held four Meet & Greets already at Callahan Hall on February 5th, Chick-A-Dee on March 27th, Community Credit Union on April 29th, and Tree Street Youth on April 30th. Our fourth event is scheduled for June 10th from 5:00 to 6:30 PM at the Geiger Elementary School. I encourage every resident and local business owner who can attend to swing by. Whether you have a concern to share, an idea to pitch, or just want to introduce yourself, I look forward to meeting you!

Relighting a Downtown Icon

Lewiston’s 1927 Wiseman Bridge has stood for nearly a century, yet it has long been dark, with its historic light globes broken and graffiti covering its surfaces. I recently met with our Public Works Director to kickstart a light restoration project and clean-up effort focused on this site. Our goal is to relight the historic poles and give the bridge new life. Once this effort is completed, we are eager to celebrate its next chapter at a public rededication ceremony. Optics and aesthetics matter, and this effort will serve as a key part of our ongoing efforts to revitalize Lewiston.

Bringing Out the Best of Kennedy Park

As I walked through Kennedy Park the other day, I couldn’t help but be reminded that our public spaces should reflect the best that our city has to offer. They must be inviting, safe, beautiful, and family-friendly. To ensure that Kennedy Park is accessible to all residents I’ve been working closely with our police leadership, and we are stepping up foot patrols and exploring further strategies to support a healthier, more accessible, and positive environment in the park. This effort is, and will continue to be, a top priority for our team at City Hall.

Standing Against Graffiti

We’re cracking down on graffiti across the City. Allowing graffiti to remain sends the wrong message to residents and visitors and indicates municipal complacency and concession. I’m grateful to our Public Works crews for their quick work to clean up recent tags and I, in no uncertain terms, want to remind everyone that graffiti is vandalism, and it will be removed. To address this problem, we need your help. If you see graffiti, please contact the Lewiston Public Works Department at publicworks@lewistonmaine.gov or by calling (207) 513-3142. We can all play a key role in keeping our neighborhoods and city clean and welcoming.

Reimagining Downtown

Downtown Lewiston is the front door to our city. That’s why we’re working with community partners to bring more life, events, and positive energy to our downtown spaces. At Tuesday’s City Council Meeting, my team presented the concept of creating and introducing a multi-week busking festival downtown. We will continue to make progress on these efforts in the weeks and months ahead and are eager to create a downtown environment that locals are proud of and that visitors go out of their way to enjoy.

Celebrating Our Team

I would like to conclude by taking a moment to offer special thanks to our City Clerk’s Office and the election workers who ran last week’s school budget referendum flawlessly. Their dedication, from registering voters to hand-counting ballots twice, and professionalism ensures the health and vibrancy of our democracy. I’d also like to congratulate Cindy DuBois, our May Employee of the Month, for her excellent work with our Finance Department.

Lewiston is in a moment of transition, and I am honored to work with, and alongside, you as we strengthen the economic, social, and cultural fabric that makes our city and community so special. From small wins to major milestones, we’re laying the groundwork for the next chapter in Lewiston’s long and storied history. While not all our goals can be achieved overnight, through the diligence and dedication of our community, together we can build and maintain momentum that’s impossible to ignore. Let’s keep it up, and I look forward to seeing you out there.

