City of Auburn names new Police Chief

City Manager Peter Crichton has announced that Jason D. Moen has been selected as Auburn’s 22nd Chief of Police. Moen has been a police officer for the City of Auburn for twenty-three years and has held a variety of positions within the department, including Patrol Officer, School Resource Officer, Detective, Patrol Sergeant, and Lieutenant in all three of the department’s divisions. He was promoted to Deputy Chief of Police in December 2006 and was named Interim Chief of Police in August of 2018, following the retirement of Chief Phillip L. Crowell, Jr.

Moen has been instrumental in securing multiple years of federal funding through the Homeland Security grant program. His work to align county-wide law enforcement agencies in the use of one public safety software came to fruition in August 2006.

A 2013 graduate of the 252nd Session of the FBI National Academy, Moen serves as an instructor at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy, is a nationally-certified Police Ethics Instructor, and is a Team Leader and Gold Standard Assessor for the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies. He served the Casco Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter for thirty-two years and as volunteer Fire Chief for six years.

“I am deeply impressed by Chief Moen’s many accomplishments and by his commitment to Auburn,” said Crichton. “The safety of our community is his highest priority and he is a talented leader who strives for professional excellence. The Chief is dedicated to the men and women of the Auburn Police Department and to this City, and I am looking forward to working with him.”

“It is an honor to serve the citizens of Auburn as Police Chief,” said Moen. “I work alongside the finest officers and civilians in the state, who epitomize our core values of honor, excellence, loyalty, and professionalism. I look forward to working with staff on this new journey as we work to ensure that Auburn remains one of the safest cities in New England.”