Program explores Muskie’s role in pivotal 1968 presidential campaign

Bates College will host an event marking the 50thanniversary of the pivotal 1968 U.S. presidential campaign on Thursday, November 29 at 3:30 p.m. at the college’s Muskie Archives, located at 70 Campus Avenue in Lewiston. The program will explore the role played in the campaign by Democratic vice-presidential candidate Edmund Muskie, a member of the Bates College Class of 1936, and the campaign’s continuing relevance today.

Opening the forum will be speakers Joel Goldstein, who is writing a book about Muskie’s political career, and Don Nicoll, once a key Muskie staffer. They will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by political science professor John Baughman and including former Muskie staffer Eliot Cutler. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, emailjwebber@bates.edu.