FREE e-scribe now!

This week’s edition!

«
»

Program explores Muskie’s role in pivotal 1968 presidential campaign

November 21, 2018 | Author

U.S. Sen. Edmund Muskie confers with staffer Leon Billings during a congressional hearing circa 1970–71. (Barry M. Blackman/Courtesy of the Edmund S. Muskie Archives and Special Collections Library)

Bates College will host an event marking the 50thanniversary of the pivotal 1968 U.S. presidential campaign on Thursday, November 29 at 3:30 p.m. at the college’s Muskie Archives, located at 70 Campus Avenue in Lewiston. The program will explore the role played in the campaign by Democratic vice-presidential candidate Edmund Muskie, a member of the Bates College Class of 1936, and the campaign’s continuing relevance today.

Opening the forum will be speakers Joel Goldstein, who is writing a book about Muskie’s political career, and Don Nicoll, once a key Muskie staffer. They will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by political science professor John Baughman and including former Muskie staffer Eliot Cutler. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, emailjwebber@bates.edu.

 

 

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

«
»


Contact Us!

213 Lisbon Street
Lewiston, ME 04240
(207) 795-5017
info@twincitytimes.com

Twin City Times on Facebook
  • Archives

Copyright © 1999-2018 Twin City Times
Maine Website Design by Core Zero Creative, Inc.