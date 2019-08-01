This annual summer block party at Festival Plaza and Main Street features free family fun, food, and live music.

On Tuesday, August 6, Festival Plaza and Main Street will be the scene for the Auburn Police Department’s National Night Out against crime. This annual event, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and continuing until dusk, invites Auburn residents downtown for a family-friendly block party featuring food, fun, and live music.

This is the 16th year that the Auburn Police Department has hosted this free anti-crime public safety celebration. Department staff and volunteers will serve up hotdogs, beverages, and plenty of family-style fun. Police equipment will be on display and the Auburn Fire Department and other community partners will be on hand. Live music by the L-A Harley Band will help create a fun and festive atmosphere. Their appearance is made possible through the generosity of L-A Harley-Davidson.

Other highlights will include popcorn from the Marshall Popcorn Truck, as well as face painting, games and activities, a bounce house, and an inflatable obstacle course. Volunteers will provide child ID kits, balloons, and lots of giveaways. City staff will be on-hand to discuss Auburn’s 150th anniversary celebration and the Auburn School Department will have information on the upcoming “Come Home, Auburn” alumni-homecoming event.

“This community is so supportive of our agency,” said Police Chief Jason Moen. “We really enjoy getting everyone together each year to show the unbreakable police-community partnership that flourishes in Auburn. When we stand side-by-side to push back the darkness of crime, our community is stronger and safer. This is community policing at its best.”

Established 36 years ago, National Night Out is a unique crime-drug prevention event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch. While Auburn residents spend Tuesday evening celebrating in Festival Plaza, 38 million people in more than 16,000 communities across America will be doing the same thing. For more information about National Night Out in Auburn, contact Liz Allen at 333-6650, ext. 2070 or LAllen@AuburnMaine.gov.