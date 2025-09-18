Auburn Police Lieutenant completes FBI National Academy

AUBURN, ME – Chief Jason D. Moen is deeply proud to announce that Lieutenant Anthony R. Harrington has graduated as a member of the 295th session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on September 4, 2025. FBI Director Kash Patel delivered remarks at the ceremony. Lieutenant Harrington is the eleventh officer in department history to complete this prestigious program. Nationally, fewer than one percent of law enforcement officers earns the opportunity to attend the program.

Lieutenant Harrington is proud to be one of two hundred and fifty-four law enforcement officers who graduated as part of the 295th session of the academy, which consisted of men and women from 49 states and the District of Columbia. The class also included 22 members of law enforcement agencies from 20 countries, 10 members of six military organizations, and four members of federal civilian organizations.

“It was an absolute honor to be part of FBI National Academy Session 295,” said Harrington. “I trained, learned, and broke bread with the most incredible law enforcement executives in the world.”

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields.

A total of 56,434 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive level positions.

“Lt. Harrington’s graduation from the FBI National Academy is not just a personal achievement but a milestone for our agency,” said Chief Jason Moen. “His dedication, leadership and commitment to excellence reflects the very best of the Auburn Police Department and his success strengthens our entire community.”

Lieutenant Anthony Harrington has strong ties to the Auburn community, serving as the longtime leader/facilitator of the APD’s Citizens Police Academy, the New Auburn Neighborhood Watch, and other community policing initiatives. He attended Kaplan University, where he got his associate degree in criminal justice, and the University of Maine, Augusta, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in public administration.

Harrington began his career with the Auburn PD in 2001 as a patrol officer. He is currently assigned as commander of the department’s Criminal Investigations Division. His previous assignments include detective, sergeant, school resource officer, field training officer, bike team, motorcycle officer, and commander of the patrol, support services, and criminal investigation divisions.