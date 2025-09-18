Formation of Police Chief Search Committee announced

LEWISTON, ME – City Administrator Bryan Kaenrath announced today the members of the newly formed Police Chief Search Committee, a group of civic and community leaders who will assist the City Administrator in the selection of the city’s next Chief of Police.

The Committee will advise Administrator Kaenrath throughout the hiring process, from the review of qualified candidates to the recommendation of finalists. The selection process enters a pivotal stage this week, with the application period for the Chief of Police position ending and Chief David St. Pierre’s retirement after 33 years with the Lewiston Police Department.

“I am grateful to each of these accomplished individuals in this Committee for stepping forward to help guide this important process,” said Administrator Kaenrath. “The next Chief of Police must reflect the values of transparency, accountability, and community partnership. These Committee members bring invaluable insight and integrity to that search. I look forward to our collaboration in the weeks ahead.”

The Advisory Committee’s first meeting will be scheduled in the coming weeks, at which time members will begin reviewing the nearly 20 applications and preparing for candidate interviews. The Committee members include:

Cathy McDonald

A lifelong resident of the city, McDonald manages several citywide community events, including the Liberty Festival and the Lewiston-Auburn Balloon Festival. She and her husband have raised their family in Lewiston.

Dunkins Pierre

Restorative Justice Specialist with the Youth LED Justice (YLJ) program, Pierre works directly with youth in accountability practices. YLJ works with young people in trouble with the law, school or community to be diverted and supported.

Spencer Traylor

Traylor is a resident of Lewiston and is the co-director of the nonprofit Samara Strategies. Samara Strategies accompanies emergent and visionary leaders to bring innovative ideas to life and catalyzes collaborative design that transforms communities across lines of difference.

Heather Theriault

With a Master’s degree in HR, Theriault has 13 years of experience in the industry. Since 2018, she has worked for the City of Lewiston in HR. Theriault started at the City as Benefits Administrator and in 2021 she was appointed as the Director of HR for the City.

Neil E. McLean

McLean is the District Attorney for Prosecutorial District 3, representing Androscoggin, Oxford, and Franklin counties. The District Attorney’s Office is responsible for prosecuting all of the criminal cases that occur within its jurisdiction ranging from low-level misdemeanors through attempted murder.

Jake Langlais

Superintendent of Lewiston Public Schools, Langlais leads one of the state’s largest public school systems and brings a strong voice for youth engagement and school safety.

Brian O’Malley

A former Police Chief for the City of Lewiston, O’Malley has over three decades of law enforcement experience. He currently serves as the Deputy City Administrator for the City of Lewiston.

In naming the next Chief of Police, City Administrator Kaenrath is considering both external and internal candidates. His strategy also involves community-input with the public forum held last month and participation from this Committee. The City Administrator anticipates naming its next Chief of Police later this fall. Under Lewiston’s City Charter, the city administrator appoints the police chief.