Auburn Ski Association scholarships awarded

Christian Beliveau left, Annabelle Soucie right.

Congratulations to 2019 Edward Little High School graduates Christian Beliveau and Annabelle Soucie, who each received a $500 Auburn Ski Association Scholarship at Lost Valley recently.

Christian Beliveau is attending the University of Maine at Farmington and is enrolled in the Elementary Education program. While at Edward Little, he earned an A average while taking a mixture of honors and college preparatory courses. He was very involved in the Edward Little community, as well as a three-sport athlete. Christian was the captain of the varsity soccer team, the alpine racing team, and the baseball team. He is dedicated, hardworking and always leads by example.

Annabelle Soucie is attending the University of Maine at Orono, is enrolled in the Electrical Engineering Technology program, and received the University of Maine Pulp and Paper Foundation Scholarship. While at Edward Little, Annabelle was a member of the National Honor Society for two years and served as the Treasurer her senior year. She was involved with the alpine skiing and lacrosse teams, serving as captain of the alpine skiing team her senior year. Annabelle is also a life-long member of the Girl Scouts.

The annual ASA Scholarships are announced at the June graduation, and are awarded after the recipients successfully complete their first semester of college. Auburn Ski Association provides financial support for Alpine and Nordic race programs at Edward Little High School and the Auburn Middle School, as well as organizations such as the Lost Valley Racing Club and the Merrick Chadbourne Learn-to-Ski and Ride Program at Lost Valley. To learn more about Auburn Ski Association go to auburnskiassociation.com, www.facebook.com/AuburnSkiAssociation,info@auburnskiassociation.com, or call Kevin Arel at 786-3430.