Auburn Winter Festival 2021

From City of Auburn

Auburn’s 2021 Winter Festival will take place Jan. 29-31.

WinterFest will look a little different this year, with COVID restrictions and crowd size limitations. But winter in Auburn is still AMAZING!

The City of Auburn urges you and your family to GET OUTSIDE and enjoy the magic of winter.

Sledding, hiking, skating, snowshoeing, skiing, ice fishing…. The City of Auburn will soon publish a list and map featuring lots of ways to get out and enjoy winter in Auburn.

In the meantime, if an organization or business is planning to offer a fun, safe winter activity, let the City of Auburn know, and they will help promote it!

Visit https://arcg.is/PfSOK to register a WinterFest event.