Auburn’s Storywalk: ‘Memories’

From City of Auburn

AUBURN – The City of Auburn recently announced the Riverwalk Storywalk for January 2021, “Memories”, which embraces the new year by featuring a collection of photos that celebrate and depict “A Fresh Start” and a “Blank Canvas.”

Residents and visitors are encouraged to take a stroll along Auburn’s beautiful Riverwalk to enjoy the scenery along the Androscoggin, as well as the Storywalk presentation.

Ideas for future Storywalk displays should be submitted to Sabrina Best, Auburn Recreation Director at SBest@auburnmaine.gov or 333-6611.