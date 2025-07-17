The Wailin’ Jennys! Concert to benefit Lives in the Balance

PORTLAND, ME – The Maine-based non-profit, Lives in the Balance, is excited to welcome the Juno award-winning folk trio The Wailin’ Jennys to Portland’s Merrill Auditorium on November 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM for a special benefit concert. Tickets can be purchased at boxoffice.porttix.com.

Lives in the Balance founder, Dr. Ross Greene, says, “The Jennys have been supportive of the work of Lives in the Balance for many years, and we are incredibly excited to welcome them back to Portland for the first time in several years. Best of all, we love their music. Their three-part harmonies are as good as it gets, they sing from the heart, and they’re wonderful human beings. A powerful combination. We’re really glad to partner with them and hope as many of our friends as possible can attend the performance.”

Proceeds from this event will support Lives in the Balance’s efforts on behalf of our most vulnerable kids and their caregivers and will help us grow our training, legal, and advocacy efforts. Lives in the Balance partners with families, educators, and policymakers to ensure that all kids are understood and treated with compassion. The organization provides resources and training to reduce or eliminate the use of harmful disciplinary practices like expulsion, restraint, and seclusion.