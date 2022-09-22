Become a Teen Library Ambassador at LPL

LEWISTON, ME (September 17, 2022) — The Lewiston Public Library is seeking youth and young adults between the ages of 13-19 to become Teen Library Ambassadors. Teen Library Ambassadors attend meetings once per month and assist with self-chosen and directed projects as informal volunteers under the supervision of the teen librarian. Teen Library Ambassadors advise the teen librarian on youth trends and interests in the community, helping to develop programs and events that are needs-based and better reflect local teen needs. Teen Library Ambassadors have opportunities both in-person and virtually to work on:

· Writing reviews of books, movies, comics, manga, and video games

· Taking pictures and making graphics for library social media

· Making TikTok or Reelz style videos for library social media

· Moderating discussions & running events on our LPL Teen Discord server

· Suggesting materials to purchase for the teen library collections

· Planning virtual and in-person events, programs, competitions, tournaments, and more

· Helping in the Children’s Room with storytimes, summer reading, crafts, and other programs

Teen Library Ambassadors are expected to keep in communication with the teen librarian via email, social media, or Discord in order to be considered active members. Any Teen Library Ambassadors who wish to be featured identifiably in library social media promotion must first fill out a Photo Release form.

Meetings will take place on the 4th Monday of the month from 4:00-5:00pm. The first meeting will be held on Monday, September 26th from 4-5pm in the 2nd floor Teen Lounge.

Teens can fill out the Google form at tinyurl.com/TLAapp or pick up an application at the 2nd floor Reference desk to join.

The Lewiston Public Library is located downtown at 200 Lisbon Street at the corner of Pine Street. For more information, email teen librarian Harper at hchance@lewistonmaine.gov or call the Adult & Teen Services department at 207-513-3135.