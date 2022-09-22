Downtown Bangor ARTober Sidewalk Festival Seeking Vendors

BANGOR, ME (September 12, 2022) — The Downtown Bangor Partnership (DBP), in partnership with the City of Bangor’s Commission on Cultural Development, seeks artists for a fall edition of the Sidewalk Art Festival designed to coincide with City of Bangor’s ARTober month-long celebration of the arts.

As the premier arts and culture destination in Northern and Central Maine, the Downtown Bangor Partnership seeks to provide an outlet for artists to sell their original work and interact with the community.

The Festival will take place on Harlow Street between Franklin and Central Streets.

The Downtown Bangor Partnership is currently seeking applications from vendors wishing to sell their art and from sponsors seeking to underwrite the costs of the festival.

Interested vendors can download forms on the Downtown Bangor Partnership website or submit digitally

Questions can be directed to Betsy Lundy.