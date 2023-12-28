AUBURN, ME – Inc. revealed that Bedard Medical is ranked No. 4283, in its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Being on the Inc. 5000 list two years in a row underscores the dedication of our team. In the dynamic world of healthcare, their passion and commitment have been unwavering. Their efforts not only drive our growth but, more importantly, impact countless lives every day. We move forward, inspired by their dedication and driven by our shared mission to care for the communities we serve.” – Ben Nadeau, CEO of Bedard Medical.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies were featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

“Being included on the Inc. 5000 2 years in a row is a great achievement for the team here at Bedard. It shows how their hard work and dedication to helping those who come to us on their healthcare journey affects the company as a whole. I look forward to seeing what we can do together and how we can continue to innovate and improve within the healthcare industry,” said Anthony Burden, Director of Medical Supplies.