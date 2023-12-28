Test your Disney knowledge, win prizes at Trivia Night

LEWISTON — The Lewiston Public Library will host a Disney-themed trivia night on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, from 4:30 to 5:30pm in Callahan Hall. Teams can consist of one to five people. This program is free and open to the public.

Do you find yourself singing Disney songs or quoting movie lines to friends? Then this program is for you! Come with a few friends to test your Disney knowledge. The top three teams will earn prizes. Preregistration is encouraged but not required. To preregister your team please visit The Lewiston Public Library’s website’s event page.

The Lewiston Public Library is located downtown at 200 Lisbon Street at the corner of Pine Street and Lisbon Street. More information on Tuesday’s program is available by contacting the Lewiston Public Library at 513-3135 or LPLReference@lewistonmaine.gov.