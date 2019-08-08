Big Brothers Big Sisters honors student volunteer

Jenna Fowler graduated from Edward Little High School in June. This fall, she will enroll in the Maine College of Art to pursue a Masters in Art Teaching (MAT) degree.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine has presented graduating Edward Little High School senior Jenna Fowler with a certificate of appreciation for her volunteer work at Washburn Elementary School in Auburn.

For the past two years, Fowler participated in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program as a high school mentor at Washburn. Each week during the school year, she went to the elementary school to spend time with young children as an older friend and role model.

Fowler, who will enroll in the Maine College of Art this fall to get her Masters in Art Teaching (MAT) degree, shared her art experience with her Littles and other young children during her time at Washburn.

When asked why she become a Big Sister in the BBBS program, Fowler explained that she often felt lonely while growing up. “I know many kids feel the same way, so I wanted to do something to change that,” she said. She enjoyed making connections with all the students in the afternoon program, but especially the Littles with whom she was matched.

“Jenna has continually shown maturity and resourcefulness in her mentoring here at Washburn,” said Stephanie Doucette, coordinator for the after school BBBS program, “She has always shown a high level of care and sensitivity with her one-on-one mentoring… Her desire to help children in her community is truly special, and I know she has a great future ahead with her artwork and teaching.”

While at Edward Little, Fowler served on the Student Council and worked on set design with the Drama Association. During the 2018-19 school year, she organized a successful art show for ELHS student artists.

Her goal after graduating from MCA is to stay in Maine to teach high school art. Although she plans to major in illustration and minor in art history, she wants to expose herself to various media so she can share that knowledge with her future students.

Edward Little High School students interested in becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister at Washburn Elementary School this fall are encouraged to contact BBBS Androscoggin Manager Jennifer Cartmell at 653-3857 or jennifer@bbbsmidmaine.org.