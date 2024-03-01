Stanton Bird Club to hold March meeting

AUBURN, ME — Writer and photographer, Ed Robinson will be the featured speaker at the March 4th meeting of the Stanton Bird Club. Entitled “The Mystery of Maine’s Wildlife”, the presentation will feature Atlantic Puffins, black bears, Northern Saw-whet Owls, Canada lynx, and the American mink along with a couple surprises.

Robinson spends a great deal of time studying the natural world and will share some insights about these fascinating animals. The presentation will include stunning photos, biological facts, and stories.

Growing up in the Finger Lakes region of New York, Robinson developed a deep love for wild creatures and the environment. Since moving to Orr’s Island from England in 2007, he has been exploring our beautiful state and writing about the creatures that live here.

Ed recently published his second book titled Nature Notes from Maine: Puffins, Black Bears, Raccoons & More, with the profits benefitting public education and conservation.

The talk will be held on Monday, March 4th from 4-6pm at the Auburn Public Library. The public is welcome. This lecture is free of charge. The Stanton Bird Club, a leader in environmental awareness, owns and manages the Thorncrag Nature Sanctuary in Lewiston as well as the Woodbury Nature Sanctuary in Monmouth and Litchfield.

More information about other activities of the Club can be found at www.StantonBirdClub.org and on its Facebook page.

Photo of an Atlantic Puffin by Ed Robinson.