Book your hot air balloon ride ASAP!

Maine is already breathtaking… Our rolling hills, winding rivers, and vast stretches of pine and sky. But when you see it from the sky? Well, that’s when it becomes something else entirely.

Book your sunrise or sunset hot air balloon ride now by visiting https://bit.ly/Rides2025 or www.laballoonfestival.org. Space is limited. Spots go fast.

Lewiston, Maine | Aug. 15 – 17

Sunrise Rides for peace and promise or Sunset Rides for golden skies and awe

Tethered rides available, too — perfect for families or first-timers

Reserve now: Hamlyn300@gmail.com (they go fast!)

Free festival entry. But floating above it all? That’s priceless.

