Enter the Balloon Festival Photo Contest

Got a great eye and love for balloon-filled skies? Enter the Lewiston-Auburn Balloon Festival Photo Contest for a chance to win awesome prizes and even more importantly, win smiles across our community

Whether you’re snapping sunrise lift-offs, glowing evening skies, or joyful festival faces, we want to see your favorite moments from the Lewiston-Auburn Balloon Festival Aug. 15–17, 2025 at Simard-Payne Park in Lewiston!

Open to all amateur & professional photographers

Unlimited entries allowed

Digital photos only, JPEG, 300 dpi

For full contest rules, visit www.laballoonfest.org