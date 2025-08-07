Enter the Balloon Festival Photo Contest
Got a great eye and love for balloon-filled skies? Enter the Lewiston-Auburn Balloon Festival Photo Contest for a chance to win awesome prizes and even more importantly, win smiles across our community
Whether you’re snapping sunrise lift-offs, glowing evening skies, or joyful festival faces, we want to see your favorite moments from the Lewiston-Auburn Balloon Festival Aug. 15–17, 2025 at Simard-Payne Park in Lewiston!
Open to all amateur & professional photographers
Unlimited entries allowed
Digital photos only, JPEG, 300 dpi
For full contest rules, visit www.laballoonfest.org