Budget Document Technology honored as Elite Dealer

LEWISTON, ME – ENX Magazine announced that Budget Document Technology (BDT) is among the 118 companies chosen as 2024 Elite Dealers. This is the fifth time that BDT has been cited among the nation’s top office technology dealerships.

“We’re honored to once again be recognized as a 2024 ENX Elite Dealer. This distinction highlights the dedication and passion of our entire BDT team—from administrative staff to sales and service support—who work tirelessly to serve our clients and give back to the community” says Tom Ouellette, president and founder of BDT.

All Elite Dealer applicants are judged by several metrics each year, including growth factors, marketing strategies, product/service enhancements, vendor/partner awards and charitable contributions/support. The select dealerships that qualify for the list are celebrated with a profile in the December issue of ENX Magazine.

“Our Elite Dealers roster continues to establish new, higher standards year after year, and 2024 is no exception,” said Susan Neimes, publisher and managing editor of ENX Magazine and ENX The Week In Imaging. “While last year’s growth was considered an outlier due to pent-up market demand, annual revenues continue to soar. From managed services to product diversifications, Elite Dealers continue to redefine themselves as solutions providers rather than being pigeon-holed as mere purveyors of copiers and MFPs. These dealers also continue to step outside their comfort zone in taking on non-traditional products that can be offered across their full client list. These companies are the ideal, the standard-bearer for what it means to be an impactful office technology dealer.”