SAPARS, community partners host film on sex trafficking

AUBURN, ME — Join Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services, along with several community partners, Thursday, January 30th from 5-7pm at the Auburn Public Library for a special screening of Sexploitation and an engaging discussion to follow.

Sex trafficking is here. It’s happening in Maine. In this special film, you’ll meet 4 brave Mainers who not only survived their experiences with sex trafficking, but have thrived in the aftermath, choosing to now serve others with similar experiences.