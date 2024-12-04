Cardiothoracic anesthesiologist returns to Maine to join CMMC

LEWISTON, ME — Central Maine Healthcare is pleased to introduce Nicholas Knowland, MD. Dr. Knowland is a cardiothoracic anesthesiologist who will be treating patients at CMMC, spending most of his time in the operating room.

Dr. Knowland has deep Maine ties, having grown up in South Portland. He graduated from McGill University in Montreal. He attended medical school at Tufts University as part of the Tufts School of Medicine’s Maine Track. He did his residency at Loma Linda Medical School in California and completed a fellowship in cardiothoracic anesthesia in White Plains, New York.

“Dr. Knowland is an incredible addition to our anesthesiology department,” said Steven Constantino, MD, chief of anesthesiology at CMMC. “He has already made quite the impression on many of our team members, and we look forward to him continuing to develop relationships with our surgeons and patients for years to come.”

“I want to be part of the team at CMMC that’s helping ensure our patients have the optimum setup for both getting the surgery they need and recovering from it when the time comes,” Dr. Knowland said.

Dr. Knowland is an avid soccer fan, having played semi-pro soccer in Canada, himself, and is a passionate Manchester United fan. He says it’s great to be back in Maine and looks forward to skiing at Sugarloaf again.