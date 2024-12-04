Lewiston to host Holiday at the Plaza this weekend

LEWISTON, ME — Finding moments of connection and joy has never been more important in our city. The City of Lewiston’s Holiday at the Plaza is a wonderful opportunity to gather as one, celebrate our city, and create memories that remind us of the strength and spirit that make Lewiston so special.

From magical horse and wagon rides to ice skating, to the excitement of Sparkle Saturday, to the Christmas Tree and Menorah lighting, Holiday At The Plaza is filled with FREE festive fun for everyone. Let’s come together to celebrate all the reasons we love Lewiston and share its vibrancy with those we hold dear.

At Holiday At The Plaza, the City has curated events for all ages and families to create Christmas traditions. Along with Ice Skating and Horse and Wagon rides, we have a kiddo Christmas Choo-Choo, X-treme Fun sports, Arts and Crafts and for the grown up elf, the Lisbon Street restaurants will be open or you can sign up for a Paint and Take Vintage Christmas Tree with Wicked Illustrations at https://wickedillustrations.com/art-parties-and-workshops.

So, Mark Your Calendar! Bring your family, friends, and neighbors to experience the magic. Be part of Holiday at the Plaza. Together, we can make this season truly special for everyone in our city. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

WHO: City of Lewiston

WHAT: Holiday At The Plaza

WHEN: Sat., Dec. 7 from 11:30 AM to 5 PM; Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting at 4:17 PM

WHERE: Lisbon St., from Ash to Main

PS – If you are a local crafter wish to be a part of the crafters tabling at the event, please email AAmores@lewistonmaine.gov