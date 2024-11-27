CMMC welcomes new gastroenterologist

LEWISTON, ME — Central Maine Healthcare is happy to welcome Gaurav Kakked, MD. Dr. Kakked is a gastroenterologist who will be seeing patients at Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC) in Lewiston.

Dr. Kakked is very excited to join the team at CMMC, specifically because of the high number of interventional endoscopic ultrasound procedures performed at the hospital.

“Some of the procedures that are being done here at CMMC match what is being done at large academic centers in major cities,” Dr. Kakked said. “People aren’t aware of this. The caliber of care and people here is very impressive.”

Dr. Kakked attended Gujarat University in India. He did his residency at Mount Sinai in New York and completed a gastroenterology fellowship at Willam Beaumont Hospital in Michigan. Dr. Kakked also completed an advanced endoscopy fellowship at Rush University in Chicago.

“We are very fortunate to have Dr. Kakked with us here at CMMC,” said Kanishka Bhattacharya, MD, chief of gastroenterology at Central Maine Healthcare. “His expertise in interventional endoscopy will complement a team that is already performing these new and cutting-edge procedures for our patients in Maine.”

Central Maine Healthcare’s board-certified gastroenterologists provide expert care for all types of gastric problems, from everyday stomach ailments to complex intestinal, swallowing and inflammatory conditions. They work closely with our patients to create a tailor-made treatment plans.